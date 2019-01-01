Milutin Sredojevic: How I transformed Orlando Pirates

The 2018/19 PSL Coach of the Season nominee feels that the Buccaneers have improved under his guidance

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has explained what it takes to stop Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto giants had to settle for the runners-up spot on the Premier Soccer League ( ) for the second season running.

The Serbian tactician stated that it takes continual improvement and persistence to stop nine-time PSL champions Sundowns' dominance in the top flight league.

"All 'top-six' gunning for the trophy need to beat them with iron discipline, hard work and organisation, fanatical hard work and usage of science, because there is an invisible match that you people are not seeing, and you need to beat them with a family atmosphere," Sredojevic told Sport 24.

"Any team [who wishes to beat Sundowns] need to have this because as you could see this is their example, they are living like a family, and of course in any family, the masterpiece is how you keep your dirty laundry," he continued.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year nominee also discussed how he has transformed Pirates after joining the club prior to the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

"It's not always perfect and it's not easy to live in a group, and I can tell you that, the same as with anything in life, when I came here it was 'Galaxy 8' and now it's 'Galaxy 10'...everything needs to improve," Sredojevic concluded.

Sredojevic guided the Buccaneers to the 2018/19 Caf group stages and Telkom Knockout Cup final where they lost to FC.

Bucs will compete in five competitions next season after qualifying for the Champions League and Micho will be keen to end the team's five-year trophy drought.