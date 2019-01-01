Milutin Sredojevic: Happy Jele and Mpho Makola's experience key to Orlando Pirates' title aspirations

The 49-year-old trainer is happy with the team's morale ahead of their next fixture against Ea Lla Koto in Soweto

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is banking on his senior players' experience as they make the final push for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Bucs extended their lead to three points at the top of the league standings when they overcame Black 2-0 in a clash which was played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Happy Jele, Mpho Makola and Thabo Matlaba, who were part of the last Pirates team to win a major trophy in 2014 which was the Nedbank Cup, were included the match-day squad.

“Our confidence comes from the fact that we have players that are fully focused, concentrated and four or five of them have won something in a Pirates jersey (before) because they are long-term players,” Sredojevic told the media.

Defender Jele, who is the club captain, played the entire match and midfielder Makola was introduced in the second half, while full-back Matlaba was an unused substitute.

“But so many of them have not won anything, therefore the motivation is sky-rocketing and everyone wants to give their best – players playing, coming (in as substitutes) and on the bench," the accomplished coach added.

The Serbian tactician is also pleased with the mood in the camp as the Buccaneers prepare for their next league match which is against on Saturday.

“We have the correct atmosphere to now push us to focus on the next game, for which there is very limited time (to prepare)," Micho concluded.

The clash between Pirates and Stars is scheduled to be played at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

Second-placed , who have a game in hand, will be in the Caf action against in Eygpt on Saturday, while third-placed , who are six points behind Pirates on the log, will take on in a PSL game on Friday.