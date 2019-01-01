Milutin Sredojevic: Former Orlando Pirates coach officially joins Zamalek

Micho has finally put pen to paper with Zamalek on a one-year deal, and he is likely to be on the bench when his new team take on Dekedaha on Friday

Former coach Micho Sredojevic has officially joined on a one-year deal.

The 49-year-old was unveiled by the Egyptian giants on Monday evening, barely three days after leaving the Buccaneers.

Zamalek took to their social media platforms to announce Sredojevic as their head coach for the next 12 months.

⁧الزمالك⁩ يتعاقد مع المدرب الصربي ميلوتين سريدوفيتش «ميتشو» لقيادة فريق الكرة بعقد لمدة موسم.🇷🇸



Zamalek SC signed a year deal with milutin sredojević «Micho» to lead the football team. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/zstK8S4ThU — Zamalek SC (@ZSCOfficial) August 19, 2019

Sredojevic cited 'personal challenges' as his reason for leaving Pirates last Friday night, and he went further to deny reports that he was actually heading to to coach Zamalek.

Images of him at the Cairo International Airport emerged on Sunday afternoon as reports linking him to Zamalek continued to gain momentum.

On Monday, Sredojevic dropped the biggest hint by updating his Twitter account bio together with his cover page to confirm the news.

However, at the time, there was nothing official on any of Zamalek's communications platforms, but with Sredojevic seemingly certain of his position at the club, the Egyptian team was already expected to make it official this week.

The news of Sredojevic leaving the Sea Robbers for Zamalek hasn't sat well with the majority of fans in , especially those who were hoping for him to deliver silverware this season.

Ngeke nilingene izulu, gedeeeeee! — phumlani mbatha (@phumie32978201) August 19, 2019

Micho will be fired in less than a year, n he will be back to the best runned league in Africa, psl we have the best stadiums in Africa by far n that's a fact — Nkosi Sosibo (@Nkosi41790330) August 19, 2019

However, he was warmly welcomed by Zamalek fans who would be hoping for more stability in the team's technical bench for the next 12 months.

Zamalek are the reigning Caf Confederation Cup champions having won the crown in 2018 with Christian Gross, but they are campaigning in the Caf this year.

They face Dekedaha in the return leg of the preliminary rounds on Friday night. Zamalek won the first leg 7-0 away from home last week.

