Milutin Sredojevic building Orlando Pirates side that can dominate and sustain own success

The accomplished tactician boasted that he has won 15 major trophies in the last 18 years at club and national team level

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he is building a formidable side which can sustain its own success.

The Serbian trainer, who is a well-travelled coach, has been tasked with ending Bucs' five-year trophy drought.

“I count myself extremely privileged to, in my personal capacity, have won 15 major trophies in the last 18 years at club and national team level," Sredojevic told the media.

"And several other accolades of helping over 180 players change their lives by playing across Europe, Asia and elsewhere,” he continued.

Sredojevic is one of the most decorated coaches in the continent having won league titles in Uganda, Sudan and Ethiopia.

“Those are things that you are proud of, but this is history and the present is so important. As our chairman [Irvin Khoza] likes to say, ‘You cannot dry today’s washing with yesterday’s sun.’ So, you can’t think about past times but focus on the present," he added.

The Buccaneers are currently competing in the Nedbank Cup, Premier Soccer League and Caf Champions League, and Micho is keen to win his first major trophy with the club.

“As a club, in the last few years we have gone through a patch of dry seasons and we are doing everything possible to revert that and bring [success back to the club], but this has no philosophy of pressing a button and things start happening," Sredojevic explained.

“Fully aware of that, we want to reach the standard, which we believe we are not very far from, of winning trophies and continuing to do so in years ahead, so that it becomes not only an occasional happening but a pure habit of collecting something every season," he concluded.

Article continues below

Pirates will travel to the Thohoyandou Stadium where they are scheduled to face Black Leopards in a Nedbank Cup round of 32 match on Saturday evening.