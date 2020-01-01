Milos Lacny: AmaZulu replace Karuru with Slovakian striker

The 31-year-old has penned an 18-month contract Usuthu who were desperate to bolster their striking department

have officially announced Ovidy Karuru's replacement for the second half of the season.

Milos Lacny has signed an 18th-month contract with Usuthu to try and ease the pressure on leading goalscorer Bongi Ntuli.

Usuthu took to their social media to announce Lacny as their player for the next one-and-a-half year with an option to renew.

We are proud to announce the signing of Slovakian striker, Milos Lacny 🇸🇰



He joins Usuthu on an 18-month contract with the option to extend his deal at the end of next season ⚽️



Welcome to the family, Milos 🤝💚#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/O7cTWF4ENF — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 2, 2020

Earlier today, Vukusic said Lacny was the only player they had identified at this stage, adding that they were only waiting for his paperwork before start playing him.

The 55-year-old mentor further revealed there is no truth in reports linking them to several players, including recent developments that they were looking to sign Lesedi Kapinga from Black .

"Firstly, what is a reality is that a striker shall come from Slovakia; that is the only player I think will join us at the moment and the rest is only speculation," Vukusic told the media on Thursday morning.

"He is a No.9. He is an offensive player. He has scored goals. He has played for good clubs in Europe. So, he’s a quality player."

"We are only waiting for the papers so that he can play. So, in the next few days, he will fly back [to ]. We are only waiting for the embassy to open and after that, we deal with documents," concluded Vukusic.

The 31-year-old centre-forward has played for no less than nine teams since making his professional debut in 2007, including Sparta Prague, MSK Zilina and Sered among other teams in Europe.

It was at Ruzomberok where Lacny really had a successful career over three stints.