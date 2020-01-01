Milik in contract talks with Napoli despite links to Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus

The Polish attacker's agent addressed speculation regarding his client's future in Naples.

Arkadiusz Milik remains in talks with over a new contract amid links to Milan, and , according to his agent David Pantak.

Napoli forward Milik is out of contract in 2021 and the international has so far failed to agree fresh terms at the club.

Speculation has emerged that Milik could leave Napoli, with Italian rivals Milan reportedly keen admirers of the 26-year-old, while Juve and 's Atletico are also believed to be interested.

Pantak addressed rumours about Milik, telling Calciomercato: "Regarding everything that's come out in the media in the past few days, I want to clarify that they're only rumours, some of them even disrespectful to Napoli as a club.

"I'm in constant contact with Napoli's sporting director, our conversations on [Milik's] renewal have remained active.

"At the end of this difficult period for everyone, we'll meet and try to find a solution.

"Only in the event that one can't be found will we think of a shared solution for the good of the player and club."

Milik, who joined Napoli from Dutch giants in 2016, had scored 12 goals across all competitions before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Naples club are looking to be active when the transfer window opens, and have been linked with out-of-favour Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri .

Napoli are considering replacing Mario Rui or Faouzi Ghoulam with the international in the next transfer window, with the latter having been left out of the club's squad this season.

Emerson had fallen out of favour before play was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the 25-year-old not making the Blues matchday squad in four of the club's five most recent Premier League matches.

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli has also been linked with a move to Naples after admitting he would love to play for the club .

The former , and forward said he tried has tried join Napoli previously and suggested he would still like a transfer to the Stadio San Paolo.

"I tried it [to join Napoli]," Balotelli told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live chat last week.

"I would have a great time in Naples. I would make my daughter head ultra. She supports Napoli.

"I sing to her, 'Brescia, Brescia', but she continues to support Napoli. She was very happy when I took her to the San Paolo, she was hypnotised.

"It is always a good emotion to enter San Paolo, although in my opinion the most beautiful stadium is San Siro."