Milford midfielder cannot wait to play Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup - 'Nothing will excite you more than playing against a team of this magnitude'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Stallions midfielder Menzi Chili has expressed his immense excitement ahead of the club's upcoming Carling Knockout Cup showdown against the Buccaneers. While the KwaZulu-Natal side enter the last-16 tie as significant underdogs, Chili believes the occasion provides the perfect platform for his teammates to test themselves against South Africa’s elite.

Advertisement

Embracing the underdog status against the Buccaneers

The draw for the Carling Knockout Cup has set the stage for a compelling David versus Goliath encounter, as Milford FC prepare to travel to Soweto to face the defending champions. Orlando Pirates, who have established themselves as cup specialists, represent one of the most daunting challenges in African football. However, for Menzi Chili and his teammates, the prospect of walking out at the Orlando Arena is a source of motivation rather than fear as they look to secure a historic result.

Speaking on the mindset within the Milford camp, Chili was candid about the disparity between the two sides on paper. He acknowledged that the pressure rests firmly on the shoulders of the Soweto giants, allowing his side to play with a sense of freedom that could prove dangerous for the hosts. The midfielder understands that while the odds are stacked against them, the unpredictable nature of knockout football means that anything is possible over ninety minutes if they execute their game plan to perfection.

“We are going there as underdogs, no pressure whatsoever, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to go into the next round. It will be a different ball game since it is a cup game, but hey, the truth is nothing will excite you more than playing against the team of this magnitude,” Chili told Soccer Laduma.

Building on recent momentum for the knockout test

Milford head into this fixture boosted by a positive run of form that has seen them climb the table and find a consistent rhythm. Maintaining this level of performance will be crucial if they are to unsettle a Pirates side that boasts international quality in every department.

Advertisement Advertisement

The tactical battle will be a significant step up for the KZN outfit, especially considering the depth available to the Buccaneers. Pirates are expected to welcome back key figures like Oswin Appollis and Nkosinathi Sibisi for this encounter, further strengthening a squad already brimming with confidence. Despite this, Chili believes his side can hold their own if they remain disciplined. The focus remains on translating their league stability into a cup environment where high-intensity concentration is required from the first whistle to the last.

Related Topics

“We’ve been having a good run. I believe we will take the same performance into that cup game and see how it turns out. We will do our best to try go to the next round,” the midfielder added. His assessment suggests that Milford will not be overawed by the occasion, even if the atmosphere in Soweto proves to be hostile. The objective is clear: to remain competitive for as long as possible and capitalize on any errors made by the tournament favourites as the game progresses.

Respecting the pedigree of the defending champions

Having previously faced Orlando Pirates in league action, Milford are well aware of the technical proficiency and speed that the Buccaneers possess. However, Chili was quick to point out that cup football is a different beast entirely, requiring a specific type of mental toughness. Pirates have dominated this format in recent seasons, winning multiple trophies and proving they have the temperament to navigate difficult knockout hurdles, a factor that Chili respects but does not find intimidating as he prepares for battle.

Advertisement

The midfielder was full of praise for the infrastructure and talent at the Soweto club, describing them as one of the benchmarks for football on the continent. By acknowledging the quality of the opposition, Milford are essentially preparing themselves for the highest level of scrutiny.

“Hence I’ve mentioned earlier that it will be a different ball game. They are one of the biggest and best clubs in Africa with too much quality. Yes, we know what they are capable of and when it comes to cup games, they have more experience compared to us. We’re going there to play our normal game, hoping for the great results,” Chili concluded. As the countdown to kick-off continues, all eyes will be on whether the minnows can produce one of the biggest shocks in the history of the competition.