Milford FC leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs as Xanti Pupuma admits 'I might sound like I'm being arrogant...'

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The Stallions have emerged as the surprise package of the PSL season, climbing into the top four following a disciplined victory over Golden Arrows. The newly promoted club now sit one point ahead of giants Kaizer Chiefs, prompting owner, chairman and head coach Xanti Pupuma to reflect on his side's fearless transition to the top flight.

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Surprising the Premiership giants

Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma has admitted he is delighted with how his side has adapted to life in the Betway Premiership following their promotion. The Stallions have been the talk of the division after securing 15 points from their opening nine fixtures, a return that has seen them climb to an impressive fourth place in the standings.

The narrow win at King Zwelithini Stadium was secured by a late second-half strike from Siphosethu Ndlabi, marking the club's first victory away from home in the top flight. Having only suffered defeats against the traditional heavyweights Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Milford are proving to be a resilient force in South African football. The tactical discipline shown by Pupuma’s men has allowed them to consistently pick up points, establishing a solid foundation for the remainder of the campaign as they look to cement their status among the elite.

“The aim and the plan were to have a good start, and fortunately for us, things have gone the way we would have hoped,” Pupuma told the media after their latest win. The coach emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum as the league moves toward the mid-season break.

“Hopefully, we can continue ticking the boxes that we wanted to tick and see where we are in December. Hopefully, we will be in a place where we don’t desperately need points in the second round because it gets tougher,” he added while speaking to Sowetan.

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Pupuma reflects on team spirit

The rise of Milford FC is even more remarkable considering their recent history in the lower tiers of South African football. Pupuma, who has guided the team through the rigours of the PSL Promotional playoffs, believes the continuity within his squad has been the primary driver of their current success. The players have maintained their composure against established Premiership outfits, showing a level of tactical maturity that has caught many observers by surprise during the first few months of the season.

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Addressing the external perception of his team's form, Pupuma offered a candid assessment of his players' abilities.

“I might sound like I’m being arrogant, full of myself, when I say I’m surprised by how we have played. I really think the players are doing what they are capable of. The team will continue because it has been together for some time,” the coach stated.

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Pupuma also noted that his past experiences with the club have prepared him for the challenges that lie ahead. Having previously navigated a relegation battle during their first year in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the coaching staff is well aware of how quickly fortunes can change in professional football.

Building for the second round

The primary objective for Milford remains reaching a points total that guarantees their top-flight safety before the pressure of the second half of the season sets in. Pupuma is keen to avoid the desperation that often plagues newly promoted sides during the final months of the campaign.

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“Hopefully, we have learnt from situations like this. Having fought relegation ourselves in the first season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, we know what to do in the break when you start the second half of the season. We know the target that we think should be safe,” Pupuma explained.

The manager even joked about his future involvement if the team continues on its current trajectory, suggesting that a strong December could lead to a change in his daily duties.

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“If we can get there by December, which is quite possible, that would take pressure off my shoulders as well. Maybe I can go back to the office and leave it to others to run the team,” he remarked. As the league continues, Milford will look to sustain their remarkable run of form.