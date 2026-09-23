Milan, Zidane names Rabiot among France’s captains: the head coach’s other choices

France start again under new head coach Zinedine Zidane and face four Nations League fixtures: Turkey on 25 September, Belgium on 28 September, Italy on 2 October and Belgium again on 5 October. An intriguing update comes from the well-regarded RMC Sport: the new France boss is said to have picked the team's four captains. The list includes AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot, along with Kylian Mbappè, Ousmane Dembelè and jules Koundè. He made the decision based on both their established leadership within the dressing room and their number of caps.







