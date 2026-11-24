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Milan need more than a striker. Owner Gerry Cardinale wants to strengthen several areas in January and give Ruben Amorim greater squad depth. Right now, the second-choice players are not performing at the level of the starters. Milan need stronger alternatives to go all the way in the Coppa Italia and Europa League and finish in the league's top four. The Serie A title is not a target, but it remains a dream.

Up front, Real Madrid's Endrick remains Milan's first choice despite the muscle problem he suffered against Celta Vigo at the weekend. It will keep him out for the next two to three weeks. The parties have been working on a deal for days, and Milan could make a first official offer to Los Blancos by mid-December. Roma are also strongly interested in the Brazilian and would take him on loan, while Milan want a permanent transfer, at most with a very high buy-back clause for Madrid, who remain unconvinced about giving up control of the player.

Milan are waiting to confirm Markus Krösche's arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt as their new Head of Football, and are also working on signing a new left-back. No name stands out yet. Milan are assessing what the squad needs and which opportunities the transfer market might offer. They will not necessarily seek a big name, but a player suited to the Portuguese coach's style of football.

Pervis Estupinan looks highly likely to leave and is attracting interest in Spain. His departure would free up a place that could go to Noussair Mazraoui, the Moroccan full-back who has a Dutch passport and is under contract with Manchester United until 2028. It is too early to know whether he will have a role under new manager Pochettino. If not, he will leave in January. Amorim rates him highly and has spoken about him to those handling transfers.

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Alejandro Balde's contract also expires in a year and a half, and Barcelona want to sell him in January after failing to do so in the summer. His agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to several clubs, including Italian sides and Milan, who have him on their list. Balde has made just five appearances this year, totalling 125 minutes in La Liga and the Champions League. If he wants to play, he must decide to leave Barcelona.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

Milan could also turn to Serie A. They like Gabriele Calvani, the 22-year-old Frosinone full-back owned by Genoa (with whom talks over Comotto are ongoing), and Juan Miranda, who is negotiating a renewal of his contract with Bologna, which expires in 2028. Calvani would be a valuable addition to the list of Italian players, but has yet to prove himself at the highest level. Miranda is a long-standing target with international experience, which is why his transfer fee would exceed €15 million.