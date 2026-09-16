Milan, Terracciano’s turning point: from certain to leave to a starter against Benfica. Entirely Amorim’s decision

Cremonese's relegation to Serie B meant the €3.5 million obligation to buy for Filippo Terracciano lapsed. AC Milan had hoped the grigiorossi would stay up because the Verona-born 2003 player was not part of their plans, but three months on everything has changed. During pre-season, Amorim liked both the spirit Terracciano showed on the pitch and his technical and tactical qualities, enough to decide against a sale. There was interest, though: Udinese were considering a loan with an option to buy, while Monza were ready to sign him on a permanent deal. Those moves did not materialise because of Amorim's wishes, and he is now set to start Terracciano, in his first Europa League match, against Benfica.