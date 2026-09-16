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Milan, Terracciano’s turning point: from certain to leave to a starter against Benfica. Entirely Amorim’s decision

AC Milan

During the training camp at Milanello and the summer tour he seemed to be only passing through at AC Milan, but Amorim have decided to keep faith with him: Terracciano will start against Benfica

Cremonese's relegation to Serie B meant the €3.5 million obligation to buy for Filippo Terracciano lapsed. AC Milan had hoped the grigiorossi would stay up because the Verona-born 2003 player was not part of their plans, but three months on everything has changed. During pre-season, Amorim liked both the spirit Terracciano showed on the pitch and his technical and tactical qualities, enough to decide against a sale. There was interest, though: Udinese were considering a loan with an option to buy, while Monza were ready to sign him on a permanent deal. Those moves did not materialise because of Amorim's wishes, and he is now set to start Terracciano, in his first Europa League match, against Benfica.

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