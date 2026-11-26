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Milan's comeback win over Olympiacos at the Geōrgios Karaiskakīs had a touch of poetry. For more than an hour, the hosts seemed to have 12 men on the pitch, driven on by deafening support. Amid the din, commander Amorim used his substitutions to steer Milan to safety: "This victory certainly changes our future. We did well in the second half, but we made a lot of mistakes again and we need to improve. But we've got a lot of players back, and it was a positive night," the Portuguese coach said at a press conference.

"We have a lot to do to become a very strong team, but the spirit is there. It's the start of something." Amorim sees Milan's first completed comeback of the season (they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Lazio in the league, ed.) as a spark for a more assured, solid run.

The win boosts Milan's hopes of reaching the Europa League round of 32: six or seven points from their final three games against Ararat-Armenia, Sunderland and Levski Sofia could be enough to qualify. The Portuguese coach and Cardinale genuinely care about this competition and believe that, with the January transfer window, Milan can aim to go all the way in both competitions.

Alongside Cisse's exceptional finishing and 10 goals this season, Pulisic is back to his best. Milan have also rediscovered the reliability of Tomori and Musah, and celebrated Hutchinson's breakthrough. He could become another weapon for Amorim.

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For Amorim, the start of something means more than talent: Milan are becoming a cohesive group with their coach and can draw on their collective strength. They know how to suffer. They wobble but refuse to let go, then fight back, even on nights when key figures such as Luka Modric are missing.

Next matches CGL Serie A 14:45 MIL

Milan want to be Milan again. They have learned from past mistakes and this season's setbacks, and now want to keep moving forward. In the Europa League too.