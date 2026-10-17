Milan are looking to sign Nicolo Tresoldi, the Club Brugge striker, amid the interest of Rossoneri president Gerry Cardinale in bringing him in, particularly as he is a supporter of the Lombardy club, after he scored a hat-trick in the Champions League against Inter Milan, the Serie A title holders.

Italian network "Calciomercato" revealed that Cardinale wants to bring the young striker to Milan, taking advantage of his declared affection for the red and black colours. He netted a hat-trick against Inter Milan at the San Siro when the two sides met in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

This is no sudden infatuation. Milan's management have tracked his progress for a long time and hold numerous reports on him.

Cardinale knows exactly what the young striker is worth technically, which is why he has asked those running the transfer file to follow up on contacts with the player's entourage.

The RedBird group president wants constant updates on his future, in preparation for a move during the winter transfer window or next summer.

The current situation

Born in 2004, Tresoldi is tied to a contract with Club Brugge until June 2029. The Belgian club rejected a 35 million euro offer from Roma last August.

His market value has since climbed beyond 50 million euros. He has scored 32 goals in 69 matches at club level and added 16 goals in 27 matches with the Germany Under-21 side.

Milan are far from alone in the queue. Several clubs are competing to sign him, among them Arsenal and Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Tottenham, plus Inter Milan themselves.

His father Emanuele, the former Atalanta right-back, has acknowledged that Tresoldi's passion for Milan's colours could prove an important factor in deciding his future. It could also push Club Brugge to negotiate with the Italian club, along the lines of the deal for Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari in the summer of 2025.



