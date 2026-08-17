After Goncalo Ramos for €75 million and Mario Gila for €30 million, AC Milan have wrapped up their third signing of the summer: Diego Moreira, the Belgian left-sided wide player born in 2004 from Strasbourg, arrives in red and black for €50 million plus bonuses. Gerry Cardinale handled the deal personally, with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, acting as intermediary.





IT IS NOT OVER - Amorim, thrilled by his arrival, can use him as a wide midfielder on either flank or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker.

But AC Milan's transfer business does not end there. The ownership want to complete the squad with three more signings: a defender, an attacking midfielder and a striker to deputise for Ramos, with no need to wait for sales. Cardinale and the ownership know it is better to maximise profits than move quickly, especially because these are generally players coming off difficult seasons and carrying heavy contracts.



