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Milan are dominating Frosinone at San Siro, but Ruben Amorim had to replace his centre-forward Goncalo Ramos around the 50th minute of the second half. The Portuguese striker, who had scored in the first half, came off in a hurry as the AC Milan manager made the change shortly after Jashari's goal made it 3-1.

The reason? According to Sky, the player told the bench about a minor muscle problem, prompting the substitution. Ramos complained when he came off.

WHAT HAPPENED - During the second half, Ramos told the bench he had felt a minor problem in his calf after a clash. With AC Milan having just extended their lead, Amorim made the change immediately to avoid complications and manage the player. He sent Cisse on for the Portuguese striker rather than risk further problems.

RAMOS DID NOT WANT TO GO OFF - When the Italian attacking midfielder replaced him in the 51st minute of the second half, Ramos grimaced at his bench, gestured “wait”, then complained because he had wanted to try to stay on the pitch.

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THE CELEBRATION ON THE BENCH - When Cisse scored, however, the Portuguese striker got up from the bench and celebrated with his team-mates, as Dazn reported. That suggests the problem is probably not so serious.