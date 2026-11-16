Milan, Mendes has proposed Monaco’s Balogun: Juventus also monitoring the American striker

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Folarin Balogun could be a quality option in January for clubs seeking more goals. The American striker would like to leave Monaco for Serie A: Jorge Mendes has spoken to Milan and Juventus about him in recent days.

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His contract expires in 2028, which could prompt Monaco to speed up the 2001-born player's departure.

Gerry Cardinale has direct contact and an excellent relationship with the CEO of Gestifute who brought Diego Moreira and another No 9, Goncalo Ramos, to Milan last summer. Discussions have turned to Folarin Balogun in recent days. He has had a difficult spell at Monaco: Balogun was set to leave last summer, but his move to Tottenham fell through. He stayed in the Principality without the full backing of new manager Filipe Luis, who has given him six league appearances, totalling 152 minutes and one goal.

Milan are focused on attacking targets Tresoldi and Endrick, but need other options. Camarda will leave on loan, so Ramos will need an alternative. Balogun came close to joining Milan in the summer of 2023, knows Pulisic well from playing alongside him for the national team and has the qualities Amorim needs in a No 9.

Mendes has also spoken about Balogun with Juventus, who want a quality striker alongside Woltemade and Kolo Muani. Monaco's terms for his departure will be crucial: an asking price below 50 million could attract the two Italian clubs.