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Milan, listen to Costacurta: "AC Milan and Juventus are favourites for the Europa League, I am more willing to watch Milan this year"

AC Milan

The former AC Milan defender wanted to make some statements to Sportweek about AC Milan’s season

Alessandro Costacurta is watching Amorim's new AC Milan with great interest. Interviewed by SportWeek, the former Rossoneri defender spoke about the Diavolo's ambitions for the season that has just started, naming AC Milan and Juventus among the main favourites to win the Europa League: "AC Milan and Juventus are favourites in the Europa League and must reach at least the semi-finals, otherwise keep an eye on the English sides and Bournemouth in particular"


He then added: "Amorim intrigues me, he wants to make the opposition make mistakes even at the cost of risking something and that alone makes him likeable to me".

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