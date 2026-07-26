Milan, Leao recounts meeting Neymar: "A unique opportunity, Ney is my childhood idol"

Overnight, Neymar starred with a brace in the 2-2 home draw against Chapecoense. At the end of the match, O'Ney gave his shirt to Rafael Leao, who was in the Brazilian phenomenon's box. These were his words as reported by ESPN: "It was a unique opportunity. People from Neymar's team managed to organise it so that I could see a childhood idol. I really enjoyed watching him play. I started watching his first videos while I was still at Santos," he said.

Leao also revealed he spoke to Neymar before kick-off and said he had backed the forward to deliver. Santos' number 10 scored the team's goal in the opening stage: "I am very happy. I told him he would put on a show, and he scored a beautiful goal. It is an honour to be here."