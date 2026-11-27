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A sporting director with a natural nose for deals. Worth his weight in gold. Marmoush, Kolo Muani and Ekitiké brought in €265 million between them. Transfer outlays were often low, while sharp scouting and data analysis helped him spot players and boost their value quickly. Milan have paid Eintracht Frankfurt €4 million for those skills, bringing in Markus Krosche, the miracle worker.

With Krosche, Milan can move up a gear fast. He can transform a transfer window, both technically and financially. Milan and Cardinale do not want to waste time and have already begun working with the man who will be the new Head of Football.

The 46-year-old German executive has visited Milan in recent days, getting to know the club's facilities and the city as he becomes more familiar with his next professional challenge. He knows there is plenty of work to do and is eager to put his knowledge and methods to work for one of the world's most important clubs.

One key issue is the new sporting director: the initial plan was for Timmo Hardung to join him (reports of friction between the two have been denied), but the 35-year-old German executive's chances have now fallen sharply. Cardinale believes Milan's management structure is complete, while Krosche is considering bringing in a less prominent figure.