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Ardon Jashari arrived at Milan in August 2025 after lengthy, at times difficult negotiations with Bruges. He brought big expectations and dreams with him: "Even though other clubs came in, I only wanted Milan".

He had just won the Belgian Cup and been named the league's best player. At San Siro, though, he had barely made his debut against Cremonese in an unfortunate 0-1 result for the visitors when, a few days later, he fractured his fibula in a collision during training. He ended his first season at Milan with 17 appearances in all competitions because a certain Luka Modric had taken his place.

Ruben Amorim's arrival brought more opportunities. The Swiss midfielder could make his case without waiting for Modrić to be rested each time. In Udine on 25 October, the Portuguese manager started them together and kept both on until the end.

Then came more time on the bench: eight minutes in the derby and 11 in Genoa. At half-time against Frosinone, Amorim gave him a full half again after almost a month. Jashari took centre stage within three minutes, scoring his first Serie A goal for Milan. It is still too early to call it a lasting turning point. Against Olympiacos on Thursday, he looked uncertain for 60 minutes before improving in the final half-hour, along with the rest of the team.

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The difference will be felt most in the league. In the Europa League, Amorim has started him in all five matches, while in Serie A he needed ten appearances to reach 351 minutes: three starts and seven appearances off the bench. The matches in Udine and Bologna alone account for more than half his playing time. With Modric absent through injury, he will get his chance against Cagliari: a big opportunity to put transfer speculation behind him.

Milan's hierarchy have begun to doubt the former Bruges player. Given the €38 million spent on him, his performances so far have been neither exceptional nor consistent. As things stand, Cardinale does not consider Jashari untouchable.

PSV made an approach in recent days, contacting the player's agents directly: the Dutch club seriously want him in January. The sticking point is the structure of the deal. PSV would offer a loan with an option to buy, but Milan would consider only permanent offers of €30-35 million. PSV are not the only club interested in Jashari, whose situation bears watching over the coming weeks. First, though, he cannot afford to fail the Cagliari test. It could change the Swiss midfielder's future.