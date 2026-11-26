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Milan struck four away at Olympiacos, who had victory in their sights until the 60th minute. Amorim changed the game by bringing on Musah and Pulisic, but Englishman Hutchinson was the surprise star. With the hosts 2-0 up, the player born in 2003 weaved through the defence and drilled a shot into the corner: the first European goal of his career.

Hutchinson became unplayable in the space the hosts left after his goal. He produced a brilliant piece of invention for Cisse's goal, then delivered a pinpoint cross for Pulisic to score.

A goal and two assists gave Hutchinson a night to treasure. Milan have him to thank, and a decision to make: after paying Nottingham Forrest €4 million for his loan, they can activate a purchase option worth close to €50 million.