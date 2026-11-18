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Omari Hutchinson makes his wishes clear to Milan: "Staying at AC Milan? That's my dream. After this season, I hope they exercise the option to buy me. I see myself playing here for a long time yet…"

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At an event organised by Milan, the Anglo-Jamaican winger met supporters alongside his team-mate Koni De Winter and discussed both the team's form and his own situation. Born in 2003 in RedHill, he has two ambitions: the Serie A title for the team and a permanent stay at AC Milan for himself.

Hutichinson arrived in Milan in the final days of last summer's transfer window on a loan costing around €4 million in a deal brokered by the influential Brazilian agent Giuliano Bertolucci.

For Hutchinson and Miilan, the stumbling block is the fee agreed with Nottingham Forest: €50 million. That's a huge sum, and the former Arsenal and Chelsea player must prove he's worth it.

One goal in seven Serie A appearances and four Europa League outings make for a positive season so far. Amorim rates him and is working with him individually to help him take the next step.

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The Portuguese manager is a firm ally, but Hutchinson must now do more to earn a permanent move to Milan.