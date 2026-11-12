Milan, Goncalo Ramos cost 73 million: the figure could rise to 86 million. All the bonuses, including those for winning the Champions League and the top scorers’ standings

The figures behind Milan's deal with PSG to sign Gonçalo Ramos have emerged. He is officially the most expensive signing in the club's history.
According to Calcio e Finanza, the fixed fee for the Portuguese player was €70 million, with €3.1 million in additional costs, meaning Milan recorded the Portuguese player in their accounts at €73.1 million. On a five-year contract, his annual amortisation charge is €14.62 million.
Milan will pay the fixed fee in four instalments of €17.5 million each, all due by 15 July each year, starting in 2026 and ending in 2029.
Calcio e Finanza also reports that the agreement includes bonuses worth up to €16 million, taking the maximum overall total to €86 million.
The bonuses break down as follows:
- Winning the Serie A title: €2 million
- Qualifying for the Champions League league phase: €1.2 million
- Qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals: €1 million
- Qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals: €1 million
- Qualifying for the Champions League final: €1 million
- Winning the Champions League: €1 million
- Finishing as Serie A top scorer: €2 million
Milan can earn multiple bonuses in the same season and collect them more than once over the years, but the overall cap remains €16 million. The bonuses will only be triggered if Gonçalo Ramos has played in at least 60% of Milan's official matches for which he was available during the relevant season. If the Portuguese player is unavailable for at least 50% of the season's official matches, Milan cannot earn any bonuses, regardless of the team's results. The only exception is the bonus for finishing as Serie A top scorer.