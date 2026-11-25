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"The development of Milan's young talents continues with a new challenge: Milan Futuro will take part in the U21 Premier League International Cup this season. The club's project gains valuable international experience: Milan Futuro will face Europe's best youth teams. The club are delighted to be taking part in the competition for the first time and believe that developing young talent requires new steps like this one. The tournament, organised by the Premier League, is in its 10th edition. Borussia Dortmund's U21 side beat Real Madrid in the 2025/26 final."

Milan's statement confirmed their entry into the U21 Premier League International Cup, a tournament organised by the Premier League and aimed at U23 teams. Its list of winners features some big names: Manchester City, Villareal, Porto, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forrest and, most recently, Borussia Dortmund.

The Football Association organises the competition, which is open exclusively to U21 players. Teams may also field up to three over-age outfield players and one over-age goalkeeper at the same time.

The 32-team competition includes 16 sides from England and 16 from elsewhere in Europe, including Milan Futuro. Each group has eight teams, four English and four from elsewhere in Europe. The top two in each group progress directly to the next stage, followed by the semi-finals and final. Every match will take place in England, at the stadiums of the participating English teams. The Football Association handles the organisation, travel and all the teams' accommodation.

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The

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Milan U23 side

, who are competing in Group B of Serie D and targeting top spot with a

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game

in hand, will play in England tomorrow evening at 8pm Italian time in their second match after winning 3-2 away to Everton at Goodison Park on the opening matchday in early September. Their next opponents are Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. Stoke are looking to bounce back after 2-0 defeats to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Nordsjaelland. The match will be shown live on the official Milan app.

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The team are already in England but will be without two leaders, Ossola and Vladimirov, who have answered Amorim's call-up to the first team for the Europa League match against Olympiacos. Milan's next fixtures are against Tottenham in December and Manchester City in January.