Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Goncalo RamosGetty

Translated by

Milan, former player Pato weighs in on Goncalo Ramos: "I watched him several times at the World Cup, here is why he is different from the other strikers"

AC Milan

Milan, from one striker to another: Ramos receives Pato’s backing

Goncalo Ramos is now the most expensive signing in the club’s history after the Rossoneri paid €75 million to PSG. That fee has brought a level of expectation and pressure well beyond the norm. Alexandre Pato, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, moved to reassure AC Milan fans with a wholly positive verdict on the Portuguese forward.


Pato said this about Ramos: "I’d back Gonçalo with my eyes closed. I covered the World Cup and saw him several times there: he is very strong. He plays a different game from that of the classic centre-forward because he is

mobile

, drops deep to take part in the build-up, links play well and can also drift wide to help his team-mates make runs. I really hope he manages to score a lot of goals"

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google