Milan, Diawara chooses Nesta’s No 13: he will be the 14th AC Milan player to wear this number

Sankhoun Diawara is a new AC Milan player, with the official announcement arriving this morning. The defender, born in 2006 and arriving from Troyes, has signed a five-year contract with an option for a sixth year and will already leave for Perth, Australia, today to join his new team-mates. In the official statement announcing the signing of the French-Senegalese player, the club also revealed that Diawara has chosen the No. 13 shirt.





For an AC Milan defender, that is a significant number, even a historic one, given it was worn for years by a certain Alessandro Nesta. Diawara will be the 14th AC Milan player to wear this number since the 1995/1996 season, when fixed squad numbers were introduced. Here is the full list of AC Milan's No. 13s in chronological order:

- Roberto Lorenzini

- Francesco Coco

- Ibrahim Bà

- Giampiero Maini

- Alessandro Iannuzzi

- Taribo West

- Julio Cesar

- Kakhaber Kaladze

- Alessandro Nesta

- Marco Storari

- Francesco Acerbi

- Adil Rami

- Alessio Romagnoli

- Sankhoun Diawara