Milan derby headlines weekly schedule

New-look Internazionale face their sternest test yet against their city rivals AC Milan

Antonio Conte has invested heavily in his Internazionale squad during the last two transfer windows, bringing a crop of familiar faces to as they look to mount a title challenge.

On Sunday, the Nerazzurri face one of their sternest tests yet when they host city rivals , live on SuperSport at 21:45 Central African Time.

Even before they recruited the likes of Victor Moses, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young during the January transfer window, were mounting a strong title challenge and had begun to look like genuine contenders to unseat .

Heading into this weekend’s games, they sit three points behind the reigning champions, having ended a run of three consecutive draws with a 2-0 victory at last weekend.

Over 75,000 are expected to be at the San Siro for Sunday’s showdown, and while the attention will be on new faces Moses and Eriksen, could AC Milan’s returning hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic have the last laugh?

If he’s fit to play, the legend could be the man to exploit any failing in Inter’s defence, with the hosts set to be without Samir Handanovic due to a fractured finger.

Also in Serie A this weekend, Juventus are away at Hellas Verona in a potential banana skin for the reigning champions.

I Gialloblu held red-hot in midweek, silencing the capital club in a 0-0 draw away, but can they now neutralise the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 35 this week, as he aims to net his 20th of the campaign.

CR7 has 19 goals in his 19 Serie A games to date, including 16 goals in his last 12 matches in all competitions.

The only player with more goals this term is Ciro Immobile, who has 25 in 22 league outings this term.

He failed to score against Verona in midweek, but can he find his scoring boots again when Lazio travel away to on Sunday?

In this weekend, the Nedbank Cup takes centre stage, as and SuperSport United clash in the Tshwane Derby on Saturday, while and also meet in the Round of 32.

Last month, Sundowns picked up a 2-1 league victory over SuperSport United in the , but will Pitso Mosimane’s side enjoy a psychological edge heading into the cup game?

On that occasion, Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane scored for Downs, while Dean Furman responded from the penalty spot, but it’s all to play for again this weekend in a contest that’s sure to be a feisty encounter.

Pirates are bouncing back strong in 2020 after an inconsistent 2019, and their recent form has even fuelled talk of a title challenge.

Josef Zinnbauer has guided the Sea Robbers to six wins and a draw in his last seven matches at the helm, but having ruled out a title tilt, the German coach may well be aiming to conquer the Nedbank Cup.

Certainly, they’re peaking at the right time, with Zinnbauer having improved the defence, but will he be able to find a replacement this weekend for in-form Gabadinho Mhango, who’s absent due to suspension?

Justin Shonga, desperately in need of an upturn in fortunes, could be one option, but Wits will be reeling after their Caf Confederation Cup elimination, and expect Gavin Hunt to be desperate for a response.

Also in cup action this weekend, league leaders will expect to cruise past Royal Eagles at 18:00 CAT on Saturday, but could the National First Division side pull off a giant killing?

In the Premier League this week, only eight teams are in action, with against on Sunday the pick of the action.

Pep Guardiola’s side were downed by Hotspur last weekend, despite enjoying the lion’s share of the contest, and must now be facing up to the realisation that the title is firmly beyond them.

While the Spanish coach will be desperate to avoid any complacency, his side will surely now be turning their attention to other competitions.

Could this open the door for West Ham and David Moyes to snare some valuable points in the Hammers’ increasingly futile battle against the drop?

Finally, in , and are both in action on Sunday, the former away at Osasuna, and the latter at .

Real are in fine form, having won their last four, and are overwhelming favourites to defeat an Osasuna side who have won just one of their last six games.

Barca, by contrast, will be desperate to ensure their football does the talking this weekend following a difficult few days in which an internal rift between Lionel Messi and sporting director Eric Abidal has been made public.

The Argentine superstar criticised Abidal after he suggested the Barca players hadn’t given their all under Ernesto Valverde, but could his words spur the reigning champions to demonstrate that they’re fully behind new head coach Quique Setien.

Full SuperSport Weekend Schedule

Saturday 8 February

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 20:15 (CAT)

Verona vs Juventus SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:45 (CAT)

vs Granada SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Sunday 9 February

Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits SS4 Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT)

Osasuna vs Real Madrid SS7 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Manchester City vs West Ham United SS3 Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:45 (CAT)

Real Betis vs Barcelona SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)