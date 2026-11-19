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Koni De Winter, the Milan defender, spoke to Sportmediaset on the sidelines of a Meet&Greet at the Milan Store in San Babila.

Lots of minutes on the pitch

"I'm playing a lot, and it's good to play. We're playing a lot, and at times like these training is more about looking after your body and staying healthy. That's what I'm doing more of at the moment, but it's good to play so many matches. Playing so many matches for Milan is great, and winning them is even better".

A leader?

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"Do I feel like a leader of this Milan team? I feel good at Milan and, as I always say, I try to give what I can. It's also true that perhaps I have a more important role this year. That may be true, but I always try to do my part, give everything and help my team-mates".

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What's Amorim like?

"I'd say he's very human. He's one of us: he laughs and has fun, but when he has to be serious, he is. He's part of the group, the group feel close to him, and I think that gives the players a good feeling. It's good to work for him and with him. Is it true that he got very angry after the defeat to Ferencvaros? Yes, but I think the whole group felt that we'd put in a very poor performance. You could see it in me, and you could see it in my team-mates too. I think losing hurts even more because we know we can do well, that we can win every match. So yes, when we do lose, you can feel in the dressing room that we've let ourselves down first, and then everyone else".

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His position

"Centre-back? Good, good, because I see myself as a centre-back too, though it's true that I can also play at full-back. I can do that, but it's not my preferred position. Yes, I played a few matches there in the past, but I'm comfortable at centre-back and I'm happy the manager sees that too".

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Moreira 'crazy'

"Is Moreira a bit crazy? Crazy in a positive sense, yes. He likes having fun, dancing and talking, so he's a bright spot in the dressing room, yes".

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What Maignan asks of the defenders

"He tells us to stay focused throughout the match because, as we know, one moment can change a match, and at Milan it can even change a season. So it's very important not to underestimate any moment and to stay focused at all times".

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On Pavlovic

"He and I have built a good relationship; we got to know each other last year. When you see him, you might not think it – I didn't think we'd become such good friends – but we've got on very well both on and off the pitch. It's really nice to spend time with him".

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Ping pong

"Who's better out of me and Pavlovic in our ping-pong matches at Milanello? That's difficult, but he started at a much higher level than me. I've improved a lot now, although I have to say he's still better. But yes, every day we start with a game of ping pong and then get to work".