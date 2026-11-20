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AC Milan will wear Adidas again, as they did during the years of success under Ancelotti and in Europe, where it really counts. Starting in summer 2028, the deal is remarkable for the sector and for a club with Milan's recent sporting record: €50 million a season for 10 seasons.

The Puma era, which began in 2018, is drawing to a close. Ten years ago, AC Milan signed a deal with Puma worth €14 million a season before renewing it in 2022 at around €30 million per league season. The new Adidas deal, approaching €50 million, significantly increases the value of the shirt and brings fresh money into the club.

Adidas want to return to the Italian market as a major force and are backing AC Milan heavily. Their shared past makes this an intriguing alliance, but building an elite future will take a squad capable of challenging in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Plans to link the brand with a world-class player's stature and appeal are also taking shape. That could give fresh momentum in the coming months to speculation about a move to AC Milan for Napoli attacking midfielder Scott McTominay: the former Manchester United player is one of the biggest names in Adidas's global stable. The German brand, with its €50 million a season, could push for a move, provided Napoli allow it.

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A move to AC Milan for Bruno Fernandes, or to Juventus, has returned to the agenda in recent hours. The Manchester United captain left Italy many years ago as a young prospect and now wants to return as a top player. The Portuguese is another possible candidate, given the strong ties between his agency, Cardinale and Amorim.

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Real Madrid's Endrick is another candidate, and a move is considered feasible. AC Milan are ready to make him one of the faces of their new project and have a €60 million offer plus bonuses ready to try to overcome the Blancos' resistance. Mourinho remains the main obstacle between AC Milan and the Brazilian star. Cardinale, though, is determined to do everything possible to bring him to Milanello as early as January.