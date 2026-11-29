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Ardon Jashari joined Milan in August 2025 after lengthy and, at times, difficult negotiations with Bruges. He arrived with plenty of hopes and expectations: "Even though other clubs came in, I only wanted Milan".

He had just won the Belgian Cup and been named the league's best player. At San Siro, though, he barely had time to make his debut against Cremonese in an unfortunate 0-1 defeat to the visitors. A few days later, he fractured his fibula in a collision during training. He ended his first season at Milan with 17 appearances in all competitions because a certain Luka Modric had taken his place.

Ruben Amorim's arrival, however, brought more opportunities. The Swiss player could stake his claim without waiting each time for Modric to rest. In Udine on 25 October, the Portuguese coach started them together and kept both on until the end.

Then he returned to the bench, playing eight minutes in the derby and 11 in Genoa. At half-time against Frosinone, after almost a month, Amorim gave him a full half again. Jashari took centre stage within three minutes by scoring his first Serie A goal for Milan. It is still too early to call it a definitive turning point. Against Olympiacos on Thursday, the Swiss player looked uncertain for 60 minutes before improving in the final half-hour along with the rest of the team.

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The biggest difference will come in the league. Amorim has started him in all five Europa League matches, while in Serie A, he needed 10 appearances to reach 351 minutes: three starts and seven outings from the bench. The matches in Udine and Bologna alone account for more than half his playing time. With Modric absent through injury, Jashari will get his turn against Cagliari: a big chance to fend off transfer speculation.

Milan's hierarchy have begun to doubt the former Bruges player. After spending €38 million on him, they have seen neither exceptional nor consistent performances. As things stand, Cardinale does not consider Jashari untouchable.

PSV made an approach in recent days, contacting the player's agents directly: the Dutch club are serious about signing him in January. The sticking point is the structure of the deal. PSV's offer would be a loan with an option to buy, while Milan would only consider a permanent transfer for €30-35 million. Other clubs are also interested in Jashari, whose situation bears watching in the coming weeks. First, though, comes a test against Cagliari that he cannot afford to fail: it could change the Swiss player's future.