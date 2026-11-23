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Amorim's influence is clear now: quick, direct play, intense pressing and, above all, five wins in six matches. That run keeps Milan close to the leaders and firmly in the Champions League places. Ruben Amorim has his side playing attractive, winning football, with Adrien Rabiot driving them on. The understanding between the Portuguese manager and the Duke (the French midfielder's nickname) has been key to Milan's season.

That understanding began long before they met in person. Rabiot said so himself in an interview with France's Telefoot: “I’d been back from holiday for a week and Amorim was already talking to me about a new deal. I told him to relax (laughs, editor’s note). But of course it’s important for a player to have that confidence.”

Rabiot has repaid that faith on the pitch with six assists (two yesterday against Frosinone, editor's note) and five goals in 10 matches this Serie A season.

The turning point came on 12 September, though he had already scored against Torino. Since setting up a goal in the 2-2 draw with Lazio, Rabiot has contributed to at least one Milan goal in every match he has played. He scored in four consecutive matches against Lecce, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Inter, with only a two-match injury absence interrupting that run. Three assists followed in the last two outings against Genoa and Frosinone.

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Opta Paolo notes that Adrien Rabiot is the first Milan midfielder since Kaká in 2004 (seven) to score or assist in seven consecutive Serie A appearances.

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Rabiot drives Milan on the pitch and leads off it. The former Marseille player asked for Ramos to be substituted so he would be fresher for Thursday's decisive Europa League match against Olimpyacos in Piraeus. He then praised him in the post-match interview: “Ramos? Not everyone understands him, but he does an incredible job. When we make runs into the box and score, Gonçalo deserves credit too. We’re happy when he scores: a goal gives him confidence.”

Rabiot showed exceptional personality and talent from early in his career at PSG. He went on to enjoy great seasons under Allegri at Juventus and also did well at Marseille.

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But his numbers and performances suggest this is the best Rabiot has ever been. He has improved technically again and become more of a team player, saying the right things at the right time.

Cardinale has made a new deal for him a top priority.

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The two sides are close. Milan want to keep their Duke for years to come, and Rabiot wants to stay and win with Milan.

Little separates them financially, and they expect to reach a full agreement soon. The final sticking point is the length of the deal: his mother Veronique wants it to run until 2029, while the club want 2030. That leaves a small gap to close. Milan are moving closer to securing their outstanding Rabiot's future.