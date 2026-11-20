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Milan are planning for the winter transfer window: Cardinale is at club headquarters to set the strategy, while Adrien Rabiot's contract renewal is now just a step away.

“The first steps towards the January transfer window are under way at Milan. As Peppe Di Stefano reported on SkySport, Milan owner Gerry Cardinale visited the club’s headquarters this afternoon for a series of meetings and working sessions ahead of the next winter transfer window. Around the table were his working group, comprising Gardiner, Estevao, chief executive Calvelli and members of the scouting department, with the aim of beginning to outline ideas, strategies and possible moves to strengthen the team.” Gianlucadimarzio.com reports.

The Milan owner will also be at San Siro next Sunday for Milan's match against Frosinone, which kicks off at 6pm. His regular presence aims to motivate the team and manager Amorim.

Milan want to complete the paperwork soon for indispensable Adrien Rabiot's contract renewal until 2030. Next week could bring the official appointment of 46-year-old German executive Markus Krosche as Milan's head of football. Tomorrow, Cardinale will be at Milanello to continue his direct discussions with every area of the club.

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Milan are also keeping a close eye on their two main January targets: Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon and Endrick of Real Madrid. Nicolò Tresoldi remains in contention, but currently looks an alternative to the Brazilian at Real Madrid. Cardinale must also make a final decision on the possibility of appointing Timmo Hardung: the young German executive will leave Eintracht Frankfurt and wants to work with Markus Krosche again.

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

Cardinale has a packed schedule as he works to build a stronger, more competitive Milan.