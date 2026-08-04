Milan bids farewell to Franco Baresi: thousands of fans and football legends in an emotional send-off

Thousands lined the streets of Milan on Tuesday to bid farewell to Franco Baresi. The legendary defender and former AC Milan captain passed away last week at the age of 66 after a bitter battle with illness.

The historic Sant'Ambrogio Cathedral in the heart of the city hosted a solemn funeral service, drawing a constellation of Italian and world football legends. The scene reflected the late player's exceptional standing in the history of the world's most popular game.

An immortal legend

Baresi ranks among the greatest defenders the game has ever seen. He wore the captain's armband at AC Milan for 15 consecutive seasons, making 719 official appearances in the Rossoneri shirt and scoring 33 goals across a career packed with silverware.

Eighteen titles came his way with AC Milan: six Serie A crowns, three Champions League triumphs, four Italian Super Cups and three European Super Cups, plus two Club World Cups.

On the international stage, Baresi won 81 caps for Italy and formed part of the golden squad crowned world champions in 1982 in Spain.

An exceptional tribute and the presence of football stars

In recognition of that remarkable career, AC Milan appointed Baresi as the club's honorary president in 2020. His number 6 shirt was permanently retired when he hung up his boots, a rare gesture that spoke to his special place in the hearts of the Rossoneri faithful.

Football royalty turned out in force. Among the mourners were Paolo Maldini, another Milan great, Dutchmen Marco van Basten and Clarence Seedorf, Italy's Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Costacurta, a moving gathering of generations of stars.

The current AC Milan squad are in Australia on a pre-season tour, but some first-team players left out of the trip attended the funeral. American forward Christian Pulisic was among those keen to pay his respects.

Milan will commemorate their late captain before Wednesday's friendly against fierce rivals Inter, honouring one of the greatest icons in the history of the illustrious club.