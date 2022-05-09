Milan beat Verona to inch closer to Serie A title but fans unimpressed by Kessie's display

AC Milan fans were disappointed with the performance of midfielder Franck Kessie despite the Rossoneri recording a 3-1 win over Verona to return to the summit of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Kessie played the entire game as Milan came from behind courtesy of a brace from his midfield partner Sandro Tonali, who cancelled out Davide Faraoni’s early strike for Verona, before substitute Alessandro Florenzi scored the third for the visitors but fans were still not impressed by the Cote d’Ivoire international’s display.

Tonali playing in a more attacking role tonight, making those delayed runs and pushing forward. Low-key, he's better at doing that than Kessié — Joe (@themilanisti11) May 8, 2022

This Kessie brudda can’t run. He’s legit 75 years old — Eliot (@eliotgrantt) May 8, 2022

I was on a date with my girlfriend. She seemed off. I asked her what was wrong, and she replied “Our relationship is Kessie”



I burst into tears, our relationship was finished. — ™️ (@DidoIoI) May 8, 2022

Someone throw calabria and kessie to the nearest bin — Omar🥶 (@AlessioTackle) May 8, 2022

Pioli please bring bennace for kessie.

Verona is one of the most effective teams on the ball, they don't mess around.

We need someone who is not a sleep and is committed 100% — Forza Rino (@ForzaMilanIQ) May 8, 2022

At this point Kessie should stop playing or starting at least. — Gbemileke (@landon_milan) May 8, 2022

franck kessie vs hellas verona | serie A 2021/22 | highlights & skills | new rijkaard? pic.twitter.com/1gypI5iizf — ramiro 🇧🇭 (@carpxacm) May 8, 2022

Some fans were not impressed with Kessie's work rate while others questioned whether he will be able to fit in at Barcelona following rumours that he is set to join the Spanish giants when his contract ends this season.

First time I’m seeing Kessie in over 7-12 months and it’s not looking good for us, the shape he is in terrible, not getting involved, slower than usual and the last man to track back. His work rate has been 3rd division level.



I’m hoping it’s just a bad game not a norm. — Prince (@konig_prince) May 8, 2022

Kessié going to Barca is still so funny to me.



He's pretty good at what he does, to be fair... but dude is a tank, not a tiki-taka maestro, and he also isn't as good as he seems to think he is https://t.co/HRK4ZH5dYr — InterPool (∞/21M) (@InterPool_data) May 9, 2022

Kessie already ruined 2 attacks by being clumsy and nonchalant — Grego 🇧🇪 (@Grego_1899) May 8, 2022

Kessié leaving at the end of the season will be bigger than the Scudetto. — Payetista 🇧🇦⚜️ (@BosnianGenius) May 8, 2022

Wonder if Kessie and Saelemaekers made a bet on who is the worst shot taker — Grego 🇧🇪 (@Grego_1899) May 8, 2022

Send Kessie to Barca already and give his salary to Leao — Orkun (@Antesexual) May 8, 2022

However, not everyone was disappointed with Kessie's performance with some supporters so impressed that they want him to start the next match against Atalanta on Sunday.

Unsure how to proceed v Atalanta....



Kessie usually comes up big, so we do we go with the EXACT starting lineup as we did today?



I think yes. I think we have to. — notmooja (@notmooja) May 8, 2022

Kessie's numbers in the game were not so bad, however, as he had a 94 per cent pass completion rate, won three tackles while being dispossessed twice. The Ivorian has been a mainstay in Milan's midfield as they chase a first Scudetto in 11 years.

Article continues below

Stefano Pioli's men are top of the table with 80 points, two ahead of holders and cross-town rivals Inter, with two games remaining.

What do you think of Kessie's performance against Verona? Is the criticism justified? Share your thoughts below.