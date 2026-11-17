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Jorge Mendes has arrived in Barcelona and met Alejandro Balde to discuss his future. The full-back has also been the subject of numerous transfer rumours involving Italian clubs.

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When Jorge Mendes arrives in Barcelona, the city and the Catalan club's training ground slow down, if they don't grind to a halt. Today, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese super-agent arrived in the city to meet his clients.

For once, Lamine Yamal was not the focus. After a quick lunch with his staff at a restaurant in the city centre, Mendes went straight to Alejandro Balde's home to plan the next steps in Balde's future.

Little playing time under Flick: Since the start of the year, the Spanish full-back has featured in just 5 matches under Hansi Flick, who has made him an out-and-out reserve. He has played only 124 minutes, exceeding a half of football just once (in the Clásico, when he had to come on for Xavi Espart), and has spent the full 90 minutes on the bench in 10 matches.

What to do in January? The Catalan club have not ruled out letting him leave and are searching for a versatile wide player to replace him. Juventus' Cambiaso remains in the picture. An openness to a loan could be key, as the player born in 2003 doesn't want to leave Barcelona but wants more playing time to revive his fortunes.

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Who wants him: The meeting with Mendes will help rank possible destinations. AC Milan, Monaco, Liverpool, Manchester United, Benfica and Aston Villa have long been mentioned as leading contenders, but according to Mundo Deportivo and several other Spanish media outlets, the two biggest clubs keeping tabs on him remain Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.