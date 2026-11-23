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Amorim is direct and precise in front of the cameras, with none of the usual frills. His candour is a breath of fresh air. After the match against Frosinone, the Portuguese coach spoke openly about a player who remains a prominent transfer target for Milan: "Goncalo Inacio? He's a great player. It was an enormous pleasure to have him with me. We have Pavlovic, and Diawara is very young, but he's delivering." He made the comments to Portuguese broadcaster Sport Tv.

The Portuguese broadcaster also reports Amorim said Milan would focus on strengthening other positions. Inacio is a favourite of the Milan coach, who identified him last summer as one of his top choices to strengthen his central defence. On the final day of the transfer window, Milan and Sporting Lisbon were close to an agreement on a loan with an option to buy before Sporting pulled back with just minutes remaining. The clubs have resumed talks. Sporting are open to selling Inacio as early as January, but only for a substantial offer. How substantial? In the region of €35 million to €40 million. Milan have taken note but want time to weigh up their options. Like Pavlovic, Inacio is left-footed. Pavlovic's attitude and performances on the pitch have earned him Amorim's complete trust. Diawara is also improving and can play on the left side of central defence. The club could therefore prioritise a full-back over a centre-back, with Gabbia due back between late December and early January.

Mazraoui is one to watch over the coming days. His relationship with Amorim remains excellent after their time together at Manchester United. For now, there is little to substantiate a possible return to Milan for Portuguese defender Dalot, whose name has emerged in recent days.