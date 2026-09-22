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Milan, Adani’s view: "Pulisic’s joy of playing and the joy of being left free to express himself in that area between the lines is fundamental for AC Milan"

AC Milan

Lele Adani, former footballer and pundit, spoke as follows on Rai 2’s La Domenica Sportiva about AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic.

Lele Adani, the former footballer and pundit, spoke to La Domenica Sportiva on Rai 2 about Christian Pulisic of AC Milan: "Pulisic's happiness is fundamental for AC Milan: the joy of playing and the joy of being left free to express himself in that space between the lines, between midfield and attack, where he can do so many things. I honestly believe that Amorim's system, with two free attacking midfielders rather than fixed positions, and that would be a conversation to have with the manager, gives him a great deal of freedom. He plays with two holding midfielders, one more of a creator and the other more of a runner like Modric and Rabiot, and the two attacking midfielders can drift wide, come inside and become forwards. For me, this is Christian Pulisic's trademark, his speciality".

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