Milan, Abate wants his protégé Camarda at Torino: enquiry made, AC Milan’s response

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Torino have enquired about Francesco Camarda’s future. The young Milan striker, Italy’s Under-21 centre-forward, will move on loan in January. The decision was made in recent days to give the young Italy forward more playing time to develop and show his potential in the second half of the season.

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The report from Tuttosport this morning is gaining credence. Abate is among the move's biggest advocates, having coached the 2008-born player in Milan's Primavera: together they reached a Youth League final.

“Camarda is going through a difficult time psychologically; he is a sensitive lad. He is a great player. There is pressure at the top level, but I keep telling him he is good because it is true. And he deserved to score against France”, said Under-21 head coach Silvio Baldini immediately after his side's latest win. Camarda is far from happy with the limited playing time Amorim is giving him at AC Milan. The club based on Via Aldo Rossi now want to send him on loan in January so he can play more elsewhere and continue to develop. Torino will put Kulenovic on the transfer market in January and cannot rely on Zapata's fitness. They want to add Camarda to Simeone and Adams.