'Mikel represented Nigeria with everything he had' - Twitter reacts
Social media has been flooded with tributes to Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel following his retirement from international football.
On Thursday, after Nigeria won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mikel announced he will no longer be available for selection for the Super Eagles as he wanted to pave the way for the younger generation.
During his 14-year spell with the Super Eagles, the two-time African Young Player of the Year played 88 matches and scored six goals.
His leadership and service to the country earned him applause from fans on social media.
John Obi Mikel bows out a LEGEND 🙌🏼#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/jbAPKIGQAb— Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) July 17, 2019
Mikel Obi’s last tournament for Nigeria 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 17, 2019
Just a video of John Mikel Obi doing Paul Pogba dirty. 😅— .♛. (@theCyberNewt) July 18, 2019
Good bye Captain! 🦅🇳🇬#SuperEagles #TBThursdaypic.twitter.com/mFBZDvx4lS
Captain Leader Legend💪— Gifted!!! (@officialoluchi) July 18, 2019
Thank you @mikel_john_obi 🙏
His received a call that his father had been kidnapped and still went on to play and represent Nigeria with everything he had.— Oseni (@Taofeek__) July 18, 2019
John Mikel Obi retires from national team football. 👑 pic.twitter.com/6S3lUvJfmV
@mikel_john_obi Thanks for Everything #Legend ✊— Ji-Ji™ (@jizew) July 18, 2019
Once an eagle, always an eagle 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/kZ1McLYFfB
At 32 Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi retires from internal football.— Silas Patrick Dung (@silasdung) July 18, 2019
Thank you for the services rendered wish you the best as you pursue club football to end your footballing career. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
The legend bows out.— Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) July 18, 2019
13 years
89 caps #mikel pic.twitter.com/PpJqKQLRPq
Mikel is forever young in my heart! #cfc #Nigeria Once a national team villian but bows out a hero! 🇳🇬🏅— 🇳🇬#sir_Dee #MrlovaLova 🎶 #bbnaija (@official_dee_el) July 18, 2019
Friendly reminder that John Obi Mikel's father was kidnapped hours before Nigeria's game vs Argentina, during 2018 world cup but he kept it quiet, played & captained as he didn't want to let 180M Nigerians down.— .♛. (@theCyberNewt) July 18, 2019
Amazing Bravery! 🦅🇳🇬#SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/0kns7sxWHx
Farewell to a great man John Mikel Obi as you retire from international football.We are forever grateful man.— Otuedon Yemi (@OtuedonYemi1) July 18, 2019
God bless Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/ijUVU6dpfG
He has done well. Wore the national team jersey with honour, pride and devotion.— Nọsike. (@Kelvinsykes) July 18, 2019
An enforcer and generalissimo.
Thank you for your service, John Obi Mikel. https://t.co/y4AOZMeM30
Thank you for serving your nation and good luck for the future @mikel_john_obi pic.twitter.com/9Qeo56ICNH— Nomso Obiajuru (@MrNomso) July 18, 2019
Thank you for your service MIKEL OBI..we wish you all the best going forward..God bless you #mikelout.— emmanuella ekeke (@ekeke10) July 18, 2019
I just want to thank John obi Mikel for what He has done for Nigeria and also being among the 2013 team that won the AFrica cup of Nations in South Africa.— Emerson Cruz (@Emerson79092373) July 18, 2019
I wish you well in the rest of his career.
Was a well achieved career for him (Winning the Africa cup of Nations)
Awwn Mikel just retired from international football. He has really tried for this country.— ‘Miss Taiwo (@ItsMisola) July 18, 2019