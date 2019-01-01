John Obi Mikel crucial to Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations hopes, says Efe Ambrose

Gernot Rohr’s men have made winning a fourth African title their priority in Egypt, and the 32-year-old will be crucial if they are to do so

John Obi Mikel has vast experience and will make the difference for at the 2019 , says Efe Ambrose.

Mikel, skipper of Gernot Rohr’s men, helped the Super Eagles win the competition in 2013, and will be aiming to lead the team to victory in .

Nigeria have failed to qualify for the last two editions and are looking to win a fourth African crown in the North African nation.

Rohr’s side face Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea in the group stage, and Nigeria international Ambrose is backing Mikel to help the three-time champions go far once again.

“Mikel is the captain and also a leader in the team, he has also seen it all so his experience will be very crucial for the Super Eagles,” he told Goal.

“There are so many players in the squad who are playing the competition for the first time, so Mikel’s presence will help propel them to give their best.”

Ambrose also rejected the 'inexperienced' tag placed on the team, insisting that the Eagles have the desire to challenge any country when the competition gets underway.

“In 2013, no one gave us a chance because people felt we were inexperienced,” he continued.

“I believe this squad has got the belief, zeal, passion and hunger and will be hoping to repeat our feat in South Africa.

“Also, these boys want to make a name for themselves and I am sure that the Super Eagles will not let Nigerians down in .”

After losing 1-0 to in their last warm-up game, Nigeria begin their 18th appearance with a clash against debutants Burundi on June 22 in Alexandria.