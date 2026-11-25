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Mikel Arteta could not hide his admiration for Viktor Gyokeres after the striker produced a moment of magic in Arsenal's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund. The Swedish forward, who has found minutes hard to come by recently, reminded everyone of his clinical nature with a spectacular long-range opener at the Emirates Stadium.

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Forgotten striker steals the European show

The Swedish international, who has largely been a peripheral figure for the Gunners during the 2026-27 campaign, made the most of a rare opportunity in the starting XI by netting a breathtaking goal from distance to break the deadlock at the Emirates. Given a rare opportunity to impress at the Emirates Stadium, Gyokeres grabbed his chance with both hands by firing Arsenal into the lead with a sublime looping strike over Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and into the top-left corner.

The strike was Gyokeres' third goal of the season across all competitions, providing a timely reminder of the goalscoring prowess that saw him finish as the club's top scorer with 21 goals last term. Despite his previous heroics, the 28-year-old has found himself out of favour this year, starting only one Premier League match prior to this European assignment.

Arteta stunned by Swedish star

Arteta made no attempt to hide his admiration at full-time after watching his player seize the spotlight on the big stage. The Arsenal boss waxed lyrical about the moment of sheer brilliance that produced the goal, while also spotlighting the complete, all-round display that continually drove the Gunners forward.

Reflecting on the standout showing after the final whistle, the Spaniard underlined the natural class required to pull off such a finish. "I think he had a brilliant performance today. I think he scored an unbelievable goal. He has the technique and the quality to do that," Arteta said.

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A focal point in the final third

Beyond the spectacular nature of the opening goal, Arteta highlighted the tactical intelligence Gyokeres brought to the frontline. The Arsenal boss noted that the forward showed significant improvement in how he integrated with his teammates, serving as a reliable outlet during sustained periods of pressure. His ability to hold the ball up and transition into attacks gave the Gunners a different dimension against the Bundesliga giants.

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The manager elaborated on the specific traits that made the striker stand out during the stalemate, emphasizing his work rate and movement. "What I love the most is how connected he was to the team," Arteta explained. "We used him many times in different ways. His link-up play, the way he held the ball, the way he threaded in behind and stretched the pitch. There was a lot to like in that performance and that's the Viktor that we neededt."

Maintaining momentum in Europe

While the Gunners might have been disappointed not to secure all three points at home, the result ensures they remain unbeaten in the revamped Champions League league phase. With three victories and two draws from their opening five fixtures, Arsenal currently occupy fifth place in the standings, firmly putting them in the mix for automatic qualification to the knockout rounds as the competition nears its business end.

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With the team sitting in a strong position in the Champions League table, the focus now shifts back to domestic duties where Gyokeres will be hoping this European display earns him more than just a cameo role.