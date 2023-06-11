Word reaching GOAL is that former Royal AM and Chippa United mentor Mike Lukhubene has been killed in Cape Town.

Gavin Hunt questions state of South African football

Ex-Chippa United and Royal AM coach gunned down

Swallows boss also offers his condolences

WHAT HAPPENED: Cape Town was plunged into sorrow as news broke of the untimely demise of esteemed football coach Michael Lukhubene. The incident unfolded during the highly anticipated Coke Cup tournament on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the field where a gun-related altercation unfolded between two individuals, with Lukhubene believed to be one of them. The match involved his Tottenham side, representing the Mannenberg Local Football Association and took place at the Coke Cup over the weekend.

WHAT WAS SAID: Swallows chairman David Mogashoa tweeted: "I could not believe it when I heard the news at the stadium. May his soul rest in Peace."

Hunt also sent his condolences on Twitter: RIP Coach Mike 🕊️ really sad what’s going on in football 💔

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukhubene, widely recognized for his significant contributions in development football and in the Premier Soccer League, had established a notable presence in the Mother City region.

His career included successful tenures with clubs such as Steenberg United, most notably steering Steenberg and Zizwe to victory in the ABC Motsepe League. Lukhubene had previously served PSL sides Chippa United and Royal AM.

WHAT'S NEXT: While the precise circumstances of the incident remain shrouded in uncertainty, GOAL has obtained voice notes that corroborate the tragic news of the coach's passing. Reports indicate that both individuals involved in the altercation, including Lukhubene, were declared deceased at the scene.