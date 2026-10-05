Mika Godts already being written off as a flop in Ligue 1: ‘Seen nothing of it so far’

After five rounds, French newspaper L'Équipe has labelled Mika Godts a flop signing. The former Ajax player joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer but has so far failed to convince.

The renowned sports paper has assessed the summer transfer business of all eighteen Ligue 1 clubs. At PSG, that includes Ferran Torres being named the best signing.

Less flattering is its verdict on the Belgian forward. "Aside from Lucas Digne, who has barely played, Godts is the big disappointment. A fee of €55 million including bonuses was paid for him."

"Luis Enrique is also making very little use of him. The Belgian will certainly add something with his threat and his one-on-one qualities, but he has yet to claim his place. And so far we have seen none of that," the newspaper writes.

Across five substitute appearances, Godts has managed only 118 minutes in the French league. He has, however, provided one assist. Against LOSC Lille (2-2), where former Feyenoord player Ayase Ueda plays, he set up Vitinha in the 91st minute.

Mathieu Faure of French football magazine SoFoot does, however, temper the criticism of Godts and points out that the bar is immediately set high for new arrivals at PSG. "It is simply not easy to break into the team at one of the best sides in the world."

Faure also notes that talents such as Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs, who also moved from the Netherlands to France in recent years, did not leave an indelible impression. "That is why there is a feeling that, compared with Ligue 1, the Eredivisie is more of a second-rate competition," Faure tells Het Nieuwsblad.