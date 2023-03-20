Miguel Timm’s international career has received a boost after he was included into the Bafana Bafana squad as a replacement for Njabulo Blom.

Timm was called up by Broos to replace Blom

Pirates midfielder had missed out on final squad

31-year-old has only earned two caps for Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos added Orlando Pirates midfielder Timm to the squad for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia after Blom failed to recover in time to join the team.

Timm had been named in the 35-man provisional squad but missed out on the final 24 that Broos unveiled last week. He now has a massive opportunity to stake claim in the absence of Blom.

The 31-year-old has only earned two caps and had to wait until he was 30 to make his debut when he started South Africa’s 2-1 friendly win over Mozambique last November before he came off the bench as Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 with Angola three days later.

Timm was a regular at Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants but that was still not enough to convince previous Bafana Bafana coaches and it was until he joined Pirates this season that he was noticed.

It appears he did not wholly convince Broos last year, going by his initial exclusion from the final squad, but he can show the coach why he deserved a place in the team with an impressive performance against Liberia.

At 31, the midfielder has little time on his side and he will need to hit the ground running to become a sort of an undroppable under Broos given Blom is nine years younger.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We had to replace Njabulo Blom with Miguel Timm,” Broos told Safa Media. “We got the medical report that Njabulo is not able to play and to travel and that is why we had to replace him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timm has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season with his performances at the base of midfield making him one of the first names on the team sheet under coach Jose Riveiro.

Safa and St Louis City have been engaged in a war of words over the availability of Blom, with Broos threatening legal action against the club, before the MSL side ‘clarified’ the issue, saying the player was sick and risked infecting others if he was allowed to travel.

WHAT’S NEXT? Timm will link up with the Bafana Bafana squad immediately ahead of Friday’s match.