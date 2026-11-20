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The Tshwane giants' mentor has delivered a stern message to Amakhosi ahead of their highly anticipated Carling Knockout Cup showdown this weekend. The Portuguese coach expressed deep concerns regarding the physical safety of his squad following previous encounters between the two South African heavyweights.

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Fears over career-ending injuries

The upcoming meeting at Loftus Versfeld Stadium carries significant weight, but Miguel Cardoso is focused on ensuring the match does not descend into unnecessary aggression. During one of their previous meetings, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido sustained a serious injury that has kept him sidelined.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Sunday afternoon kick-off, Cardoso highlighted the severity of the situation facing his sidelined defender.

"Yeah, I hope I don't lose Keanu [Cupido] or a player like Keanu for one year because, from the last match, a very brutal action of a player from Kaizer Chiefs," said Cardoso.

The human cost of competition

Cardoso went further in his assessment, suggesting that the injury suffered by Cupido was not just a temporary setback but a threat to his professional future. The Brazilians' mentor believes the public needs to understand the gravity of the physical risks players face when matches become overly combative.

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"We got a player who still cannot play. He's severely injured and at risk of his career, and that should be stated here," Cardoso added.

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Despite these harsh words, the coach remains hopeful that the footballing quality will take centre stage on Sunday.

Seeking a beautiful match

While the history between the two clubs is filled with fierce battles, Cardoso is looking for a balance between competitive fire and professional respect.

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"So I just hope that everything that goes beyond playing a normal game, like the one we played in the championship, was a beautiful match," the Portuguese coach remarked.

Cardoso concluded by stating that the high-quality championship encounter "had nothing to do with the one we played in Loftus one year ago." Both sets of fans will be hoping for a clean, competitive game as the two giants of the Betway Premiership vie for a spot in the next round of the tournament.