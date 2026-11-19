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The continental stage can be unforgiving, and the recent Super Cup disappointment added to an already frustrating period for the Brazilians, who also failed to defend their Champions League crown. After falling short on both fronts, the Tshwane giants must now regroup and turn their attention to the challenges still ahead, starting with the Knockout clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

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Overcoming chaos

Miguel Cardoso pointed to a string of incidents that disrupted the team's rhythm throughout the CAF Super Cup encounter.

The preparations were thrown into disarray when two influential figures were sidelined, Nuno Santos during the warm-up and Brayan Leon in the opening stages of the match. These absences were further compounded by an unusual number of errors on the pitch that were out of character for such an elite group of players.

Reflecting on the difficult circumstances in a statement shared via Instagram, the coach noted the adversity his side faced. "We earned our place in the CAF Super Cup by winning the 2026/27 Champions League. The result wasn't what we wanted in a game full of setbacks—losing two key players during warm-up and early on, uncharacteristic mistakes, and a storm that delayed kickoff by 45 minutes and flooded the pitch for the second half," he explained.

'We leave with renewed energy'

The loss in the Super Cup is being viewed as a learning curve rather than a terminal blow to the club’s ambitions.

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A missed opportunity to add another trophy to the cabinet is always difficult to swallow, especially given the prestige of the competition.

The coach’s message to the supporters and the players is one of resilience and total commitment to the path ahead. He is confident that the team can bounce back and maintain their status as one of the most feared outfits on the continent.

Cardoso concluded his assessment by looking forward with a clear sense of purpose for the remainder of the season. "It feels like a missed opportunity, but we leave with renewed energy and full focus to fight for everything still ahead of us this season," he stated.