Miguel Cardoso urges Mamelodi Sundowns to 'keep humble' but admits 'it’s fantastic to arrive in October with two trophies'

Mamelodi Sundowns have once again asserted their dominance on the domestic stage, securing the MTN8 title with a convincing 2-0 victory over rivals Orlando Pirates. The final, held at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium, saw the Brazilians end a four-year wait to reclaim this specific trophy.

Reflecting on the rapid accumulation of silverware since the season began, head coach Miguel Cardoso was full of praise for his squad’s efforts. However, the tactician was also quick to remind his players that the hard work is only just beginning.

“So, I think it’s an amazing achievement and it’s fantastic to arrive in October with two trophies on the back," Cardoso told the media.

"Now we need to keep humble, keep humble, keep working hard, keep thinking that if we don’t work hard, we’ll never achieve nothing because there’s already a match after tomorrow and then there’s the qualifying round for the Champions League that will be very tough,” Cardoso added.

Beyond the results, Cardoso has been working to evolve the team's tactical identity, specifically focusing on their efficiency in the final third.

When questioned on whether this current iteration of the Sundowns squad represents the best group he has managed during his tenure, the coach pointed toward the increased depth and variety available to him when selecting his offensive line-up.

“We have more options in terms of attack now," the coach noted when discussing the progression of his side. The ability to rotate and bring on high-quality substitutes has been a hallmark of their early-season form, allowing them to maintain high intensity across multiple competitions without a significant drop-off in performance levels or tactical execution.

Cardoso emphasized that the collective growth of the players is what pleases him most. He believes that the psychological development of the squad is just as important as their technical ability on the ball.

"I think we need, I’m very happy firstly by the way the boys understand how they have to compete and it’s not who they are, it’s what they become when they compete and that is for us the most important thing," he concluded.

This philosophy appears to be paying dividends as Sundowns prepare for the gruelling demands of the CAF Champions League and their quest to reclaim the league title.



