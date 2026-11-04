Miguel Cardoso on 'beautiful match' and silencing Mamelodi Sundowns chief tormentor: 'We studied him very well'

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The Brazilians head coach has lauded his side’s tactical discipline following their hard-fought victory over Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals. The Portuguese tactician expressed his delight after the Brazilians secured a narrow 1-0 win to book their place in the final four of the competition.

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A tactical battle in the Carling Knockout

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was full of praise for his players after they navigated a difficult quarter-final tie against Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening. Although the scoreline remained modest at 1-0, the Masandawana boss insisted that the quality of the football on display was of the highest order. The Tshwane giants were forced to work tirelessly to break down a resilient Abafana Bes'thende outfit that remained compact and disciplined throughout the encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The result marked the fourth meeting between these two sides this season, with Sundowns having already gotten the better of Arrows twice in the MTN8 semi-finals and once in the Betway Premiership. Despite the familiarity, Cardoso noted that the tactical challenge remained significant as his side sought a breakthrough.

“I think it was a beautiful match, well played, of course not many goals and when there’s not many goals it seemed that the game is not, but it was, it was,” Cardoso told SuperSport after the match. The coach felt that the lack of goals did not reflect the true nature of the contest, which he viewed as a high-level chess match between two well-drilled teams. He emphasised that his side needed to be patient and smart in their approach to find the winning moment against such a deep-lying opponent.

Silencing the Golden Arrows threat

One of the key features of the victory was the way Sundowns managed to nullify the threat of the Arrows attack. Cardoso specifically pointed to the performance of Mothobi Mvala, who was tasked with containing the opposition’s primary goal threat Junior Dion who has scored five goals in five matches against The Brazilians.

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“Yes, it’s a striker that gives a lot of work, we knew very well, we studied him very well, we knew from the matches, it’s the fourth time we played Golden Arrows in the season, it’s the first one we keep them at zero but also it comes from the work the boys did,” Cardoso explained when discussing the defensive masterclass. The coach was pleased with how his backline managed the transitions and limited the space available to the Arrows forwards, who have often proved troublesome for the Sundowns defence in previous meetings.

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Cardoso elaborated on the technical requirements needed to overcome the Arrows defensive shape, explaining the importance of using the full width of the pitch. “It was a very tactical match, with a lot of intensity, a lot of difficulty to break that defensive structure of Golden Arrows. We played them, we knew that it was important to have a lot of players outside to shift the game from one side to the other to make them go across to one side to the other and try from there to penetrate,” he added. The coach felt a lead could have come earlier, but he remained satisfied with the team's composure.

Shifting focus to the CAF Super Cup

With a place in the semi-finals secured, the celebrations will be short-lived as Sundowns prepare for one of their biggest fixtures of the campaign. The reigning African champions are set to host Algerian side USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup this coming Sunday.

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“I think we could’ve scored even in the first half and take the lead, but the team was focused kept the stability on the behaviour and naturally the things happened so congratulations to the boys,” Cardoso said, reflecting on the win. He knows that the continental clash will require another level of performance, but he believes the momentum gained from this cup victory will serve his side well. The focus now shifts entirely to recovery and tactical preparation for the visit of the Algerian giants to the capital city.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Cardoso emphasized the need for his squad to recharge their batteries before the high-stakes encounter. “We know we have energy to bring, I told the boys that important is to start to take the game to a point where the finishers could then finish the game and they did it again well done. Now we need to collect energy, we need to rest and prepare the weekend, there’s a big one ahead,” he concluded. The Brazilians will be aiming to add more silverware to their illustrious history when they take to the field on Sunday.