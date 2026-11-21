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The Portuguese tactician has offered an honest assessment of his squad's current state ahead of their high-stakes Carling Knockout semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs. Despite topping the Betway Premiership standings, Cardoso acknowledges that his team is going through a challenging period of transition following their recent continental setbacks.

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Cardoso addresses continental setbacks

Miguel Cardoso emphasised that the expectations at Chloorkop remain high, but the reality of the squad's evolution cannot be ignored. After missing out on the Champions League group stages, the pressure has intensified. He believes a fair evaluation of the current squad is necessary to understand why the team has struggled to replicate the heights of previous continental campaigns.

“I’m the first one to admit that the CAF Super Cup was a setback and the first one to admit that we should be playing in the Champions League group stage,” Cardoso told the media. “No one, and not me for sure, is going to escape from whatever we didn’t achieve that we should and could have done. We are less comfortable than we wanted to be. Obviously we are.”

'It was another team'

A significant factor in Sundowns' recent form is the turnover of key personnel. Only five players who started the Champions League final second leg against AS FAR in May were in the starting eleven for the recent Super Cup loss.

“I said it in the press conference after the CAF Super Cup match; I just ask you guys to be honest in the analysis you do on Sundowns. Look at the team of Sundowns, look at what has been happening, the losses that we have been suffering and look at the team that we have now,” Cardoso explained. This shift in personnel has fundamentally altered the team's dynamics, leading the coach to describe the current period as a necessary rebuilding phase for the South African giants.

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“I heard the coach of Chiefs [Fernando Da Cruz]; I’m not a friend, but I really appreciate him, speaking about the Sundowns team of four or five months ago that was African champions. But it was not this team; it was another team,” the Portuguese coach continued.

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Balancing expectations & silverware

Despite the 'rebuilding' tag, Sundowns remain the team to beat domestically. They currently lead the Betway Premiership and are hunting for their second domestic trophy of the season this weekend. Cardoso points to their recent final appearances as proof that the team is still competitive, even if they are not yet at their peak. The victory over Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the Intercontinental Cup remains a highlight of a season that has been a mix of highs and lows.

“There are six players who played those matches who are not even available to play now. So, this is also a rebuilding process. For a team that is rebuilding, as much as I totally agree that we should have something more in the pocket, I totally agree. Also, I know that we played three finals and we won two. It would be normal to lose one because I was also honest to say that the final we played against Al-Ahli Saudi FC at a certain moment, it could have fallen for the other side.”

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The upcoming clash with Amakhosi represents a major test for Cardoso's project. As the Brazilians transition into this new era, the demand for immediate success remains the standard at Loftus Versfeld, regardless of how many new players are being integrated into the starting line-up.