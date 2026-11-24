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The Brazilians' mentor has stood firm against suggestions that the recent international break played a role in his side’s exit from the Carling Knockout Cup. The Tshwane giants were unable to overcome Kaizer Chiefs in their semi-final clash, sparking debate over the fitness of returning players.

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No excuses for cup exit

Following the disappointing semi-final defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has rejected the idea that the FIFA international window hampered his team’s preparation.

“I think all players who came from the national team, whoever they are from what team, they came from a good spot. They won one match away, very important after a draw at home, so mentally they came from a good spot,” the Portuguese tactician explained, as per iDiski Times.

Physicality and preparation

The Sundowns coach also took issue with specific questions regarding the physical conditioning of his players after their return.

“Physically, what is that? I don’t even understand that question, because the game is not separate from those components – the game is an integration of everything that happens. There are different conditions, obviously,” Cardoso added when discussing the challenges of the domestic schedule following a significant break in the club season.

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Managing the workloads of elite players who represent their countries is a standard part of life at a club of Sundowns' stature. Cardoso believes that having a large contingent of internationals is a sign of the club's quality and success, rather than a problem that needs to be solved before every domestic cup tie.

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Respecting the national setup

Cardoso was keen to show his full support for the work being done at the international level, specifically noting his relationship with Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“But it happens every time there’s international call-ups, it’s nothing new. We’re doing it for a long time, so for us it’s a privilege. I totally support the work of the head coach of the national team,” Cardoso said.

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The Sundowns mentor concluded by emphasising the professional boundaries and mutual respect that exist within the South African football landscape. “We speak when we feel we need to speak. He makes his job and we make our job, that’s what it is, and we have to deal with it,” he stated firmly.